Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after buying an additional 461,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. The firm has a market cap of $217.05 million, a P/E ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.79%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

