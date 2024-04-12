Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6,477.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,637 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.75.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

