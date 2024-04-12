Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

DIA stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.68. 1,053,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,756. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.