Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after buying an additional 461,641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 147,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 79,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FCAL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a P/E ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.79%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.