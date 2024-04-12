Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 592,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,907. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

