Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,735,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

