Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $494,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

DNOV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

