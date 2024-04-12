Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 421,051 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 270,122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after buying an additional 268,246 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,494. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

