Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,271,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 699,249 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

