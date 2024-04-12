Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.