Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About Smart Powerr
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.