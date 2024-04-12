Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 47,072 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of SpartanNash worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $645.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

