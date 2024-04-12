Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,783 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,052.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,052.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 392,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

