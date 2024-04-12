Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.