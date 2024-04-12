Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.79 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,858. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

