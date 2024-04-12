Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Titan Machinery makes up 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 52.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $4,173,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The company has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

