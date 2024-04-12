Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 128,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,874. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

