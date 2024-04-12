Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 69,398 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Vital Energy worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,048,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 286,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

