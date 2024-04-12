Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,331 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,861. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

