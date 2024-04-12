Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,917 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Owens & Minor makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Owens & Minor worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 492,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $20,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.