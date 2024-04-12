Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,901 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.7 %

AN stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 144,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,776 shares of company stock worth $73,818,692 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

