Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,764 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 70.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOUS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 1.1 %

HOUS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. 279,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

