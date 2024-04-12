Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Koppers accounts for 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Koppers worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Down 2.1 %

Koppers stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $58.23.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $186,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

