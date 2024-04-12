Soluna (SLNH) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Soluna to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soluna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 309 1230 2010 66 2.51

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Soluna’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -138.62% -47.43% -28.17% Soluna Competitors -39.41% -71.64% -0.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Soluna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$29.20 million -0.08 Soluna Competitors $2.56 billion $335.18 million 18.66

Soluna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s competitors have a beta of 5.68, indicating that their average stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soluna competitors beat Soluna on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

