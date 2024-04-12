Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

