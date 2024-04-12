Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $9.50 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 3,311,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 300,574 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.