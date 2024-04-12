S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $422.79 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.67. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

