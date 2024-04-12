SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTLGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $39.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 16,745 shares trading hands.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.