SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $39.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 16,745 shares trading hands.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

