SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.41% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,727,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QWLD opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

