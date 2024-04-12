SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 391.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,533 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,158.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,510. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $540.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

