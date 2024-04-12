SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.66

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 1394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $609.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NANR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

