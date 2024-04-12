Spire (NYSE:SR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

SR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $71.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spire by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

