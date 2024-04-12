Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

URNJ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 29,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,486. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

