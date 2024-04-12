SSR Mining’s (SSRM) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSRM. UBS Group lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $5.34 on Monday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

