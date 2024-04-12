STAG Industrial’s (STAG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

