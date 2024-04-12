Stephens Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $3,010.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,702.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,990.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,740.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,340.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,693.90 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

