Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.6 %

PZZA stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

