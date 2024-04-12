Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.39.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $366.95 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.27 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.