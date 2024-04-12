Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.