Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

