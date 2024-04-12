Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $316.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.48. 333,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average is $234.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

