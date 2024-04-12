Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

