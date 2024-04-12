StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. purchased 69,635 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,540,107.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.