StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $645,450,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

