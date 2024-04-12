StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,466,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,095,000 after buying an additional 984,795 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,433,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.