StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
