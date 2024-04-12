StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
