StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.91. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.