StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 4.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

