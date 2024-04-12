StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

