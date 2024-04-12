StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

